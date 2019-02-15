Hina Khan flaunts her desi swag perfectly in this pic

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is the social media queen, hands down! She knows what to post and how to keep her fan army in a happy space. Her picture perfect photos and videos often grab headlines and rightly so.

Now popular as 'Komolika', Hina in her recent post flaunts her desi swag. The huge nose ring and gorgeous golden-maroon velvet lehenga add to the complete traditional look.

Check out the picture:

She sure is a stunner of small-screens and is often hailed as the fashion icon by many.

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' by Ekta Kapoor has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. She got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.