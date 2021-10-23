Hina Khan talks about her sudden weight gain and why she chose 'mental health over physical appearance'

New Delhi: Famous TV and film actress, Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture with a note on gaining bodyweight and how she is now back on the fitness path. She opened up on braving a difficult time after her father Aslam Khan died on April 20, 2021, succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

Hina Khan wrote in the IG story: “I had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on... My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how m I looking... After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life... And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance... Now here I am, back in action."

Hina also wrote, 'Work in progress' at the end.

Hina has been sharing posts remembering her later father quite often, especially around her birthday, she visited his dad's grave and offered flowers. Hina also shared an emotional video on her mother's birthday, recalling the good times and wrote how she misses her father.

The actress was last seen in singer Stebin Ben’s music video Bedard.