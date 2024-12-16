How Aashi Sahni Made A Career Out Of Complaining About Corporate Culture?

In a world where corporate culture often feels like an unshakable hierarchy, Aashi Sahni stands out as a creator who found humour and success in calling out its quirks and flaws. From relatable rants about office politics to satirical takes on workplace stereotypes, Aashi's content resonates with anyone who’s ever dealt with the 9-to-5 grind.

But how did she manage to turn her corporate rant into a thriving career? Let’s dive into her journey.

The Beginning: From Social Media Manager to Content Creator

Aashi’s corporate career started as a social media manager at an automobile company. Tasked with growing the company’s online presence, she quickly realized that dry, product-driven content wouldn’t connect with audiences. “When I joined, Droom had 64,000 followers, and our videos barely got 3,000 views. I knew we needed to make the content more relatable,” she recalls. But how would an automobile company profit out of making reels?

“I realized that before selling a product, we needed to build a connection with our audience—create a family around the page,” Aashi explains. And while her content started as part of her job, it soon became evident that her comedic takes on corporate culture were resonating far beyond the brand’s followers.

Breaking Stereotypes Through Humor

Aashi's content often tackles serious workplace issues like favoritism, toxic management, and gender bias, but with a humorous twist. As a woman in the corporate world, she has firsthand experience with these challenges. “Even if a woman achieves a target, people assume it’s because her manager helped her or she got lucky,” she shares.

Her videos highlight these stereotypes while flipping the narrative. In her own words, “Audience connect with fun content. If we can’t engage with serious, dull content, why should they?”

Turning a Job Into a Personal Brand

While creating content for Droom, Aashi started gaining personal followers who appreciated her take on office life. Soon, she realized her true calling wasn’t just managing social media—it was creating content that spoke to people on a personal level.

Eventually, she left her corporate job to focus entirely on content creation. “It wasn’t easy, but I knew I could create something unique by sharing the realities of corporate culture in a way that people could laugh at and relate to,” Aashi says.

Building a Community Around Office Struggles

One of the reasons Aashi’s content is so popular is its relatability. From dealing with overbearing colleagues to surviving toxic team dynamics, her videos reflect experiences that many workers endure but rarely voice.

Aashi often answers questions from her followers about office politics and toxic workplaces. One viewer asked, “What do I do about favoritism in my office? Promotions and perks always go to those who don’t work properly.” Aashi’s advice? Strike a balance between standing your ground and maintaining your mental peace. “You have to make people recognize your efforts. Sometimes, you need to speak up and claim credit for your work, even if it feels uncomfortable,” she advises.

What’s Next for Aashi Sahni?

Today, Aashi has carved a niche for herself as a digital creator who brings a fresh perspective to corporate culture. She continues to create content that entertains, educates, and connects with her ever-growing audience.

Her journey from a social media manager to a celebrated content creator proves that the frustrations of office life can be more than just watercooler complaints—they can become a powerful platform for storytelling and change.

As Aashi herself puts it, “If you can find humor in something as serious as office politics, you can pretty much survive anything.”