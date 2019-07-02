close

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan aspires to be Madhuri Dixit's hero

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently had a fanboy moment when he met actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

File photo

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan recently had a fanboy moment when he met actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Hrithik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself with Bollywood's 'dhak-dhak' girl.

"Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you ma`am for encouraging that clapper-boy. He still aspires to be your hero," Hrithik captioned the image, reminiscing the days when he assisted his father Rakesh Roshan on the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri-starrer 'Koyla'.

His most recent meeting with Madhuri was on the sets of Colors TV show 'Dance Deewane', where he came to promote his upcoming film 'Super 30'.

Hrithik RoshanMadhuri DixitheroBollywoodSuper 30
