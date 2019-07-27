close

Hrithik Roshan praises 'Super 30' co-actor Virendra Saxena

Virendra Saxena, who essayed the role of Hrithik Roshan's father in 'Super 30', shared a still from the film on Twitter and captioned it: "'Super 30'. Moments from shooting with Hrithik."

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has praised his 'Super 30' co-actor Virendra Saxena and admitted that working with him has been a rewarding experience.

Virendra, who essayed the role of Hrithik's father in "Super 30", shared a still from the film on Twitter and captioned it: "'Super 30'. Moments from shooting with Hrithik."

Hrithik replied: "Beautiful memories! Every day with you on sets has been an enriching and rewarding experience, thank you for the 'Super 30' moments sir."

'Super 30' is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

