Kylie Jenner

I love being your mommy: Kylie Jenner to daughter Stormi

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her daughter Stormi.

File photo

Los Angeles: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shared a set of pictures with her daughter Stormi on Monday, saying she loves being mommy.

Kylie shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the mother-daughter duo in various moods -- at the poolside, in bed, and Kylie brushing Stormi's teeth with a tiny toothbrush, besides a solo picture of the little girl.

"I love being your mommy," Kylie wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner)

Stormi was born in 2018 and is Kylie's daughter with the reality star's former partner, rapper Travis Scott.

Recently, Kylie made a contribution of over $500K to a new hospital lounge designed for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

