हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club, sister Kylie Jenner drops from the list

According to Forbes latest estimation, socialite Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire. Her half sister Kylie Jenner, however has dropped from the coveted list.

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club, sister Kylie Jenner drops from the list
Pic courtesy: Instagram

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume.

The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday (April 6) for the first time on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s billionaires.

Forbes said it estimated that Kardashian, 40, "is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses - KKW and Skims - as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments."

The Forbes estimate means Kardashian joins her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West in the billionaire’s club.

Forbes on Tuesday estimated West’s net worth at $1.8 billion, mostly from deals on his Yeezy sneaker and fashion line.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Her half sister Kylie Jenner, however, lost her billionaire status, Forbes said on Tuesday.

It valued the 23-year-old’s fortune at around $700 million, citing a tough year for cosmetic sales during the coronavirus pandemic and what it said were previous overestimates of revenue from Kylie Cosmetics, now 51 percent owned by Coty Inc.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, promoting and selling the products online, helped by a social media presence that includes some 213 million Instagram followers.

She launched the multihued shapewear line Skims in 2019.

Kardashian celebrated on Tuesday by posting a photo of herself in a bikini on a beach, with the caption "Bliss" and announcing the launch of the first Skims pop-up shop at a high-end shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kim KardashianKylie JennerbillionaireForbesKeeping Up With the KardashianSKIMSKKWKanye West
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut claims she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and other big stars praising Thalaivi trailer, hits back at 'movie mafia'

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases