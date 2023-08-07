trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646054
I Want To Marry Rahul Gandhy But On This Condition: Sherlyn Chopra Makes Shocking Confession

In a recent conversation with paparazzi, glam queen Sherlyn Chopra said she is ready to marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but has a condition. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her fearless and candid personality. The actress often hits the headlines for her bold and unfiltered presence. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant was once again in the news on Monday when she playfully answered a question about Rahul Gandhi. 

Sherlyn recently asked whether she would like to marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and her reaction to it has gone viral on cyberspace. The actress was spotted in the city recently donning a beautiful off-shoulder black dress with a thigh high slit. While she clicked selfies with her fans patiently, a paparazzo asked her whether she would marry Rahul Gandhi and she replied in a yes, but with a condition. She said, "Yes, why not. But I would want that after getting married, my surname remains the same."

The video quickly caught the attention of the public and media and soon went viral on social media. 

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi himself has been in the news lately. The former Congress president was reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency after Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a case related to 'Modi' surname remark. 

On the work front, Sherlyn is all set to make her comeback to the screen with 'Paurashpur Season 2'. She will be seen in the role of the enchanting and royal 'Maharani Snehlata' in the web-series. The 35-year-old star was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine back in 2012. Her photos were released two years later, reportedly. She was recently seen in the rap song 'Wo Karte Hai Judge'. She has also been a part of films like 'Dosti: Friends Forever' (2005), 'Red Swastik' (2007), 'Wajah Tum Ho' (2016), and has lately been trying her hands at making short films.

