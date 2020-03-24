हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

In quarantine, Urvashi Rautela shares unseen throwback video from Maldives when she soared the temperature - Watch

Urvashi Rautela posted the video on Instagram recently.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Urvashi Rautela, like several others is in self isolation aid the deadly novel coronavirus scare. The actress, who is an avid user of the medium decided to share her throwback video from Maldives vacay when she upped the hotness quotients by a few notches. 

Urvashi posted the video on Instagram recently. Watch it here: 

She looks gorgeous in her beachwear and can be seen enjoying her swim time. 

Her pictures often break the internet sending netizens into a tizzy.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly. 

 

Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela instagramMaldivesCoronavirusCOVID-19
