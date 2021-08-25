हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan named as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for Art, Tourism, and Culture

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan as the state's Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan named as Uttarakhand&#039;s brand ambassador for Art, Tourism, and Culture
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan as the state's Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador.

Rajan met CM Dhami at Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "@RajanPawandeep has raised the value of "Devbhoomi" in the world of music, our government has decided to make him the Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism and Culture."

 

For the unversed, Pawandeep, the young boy from Uttarakhand's Champawat district won a million hearts with his powerful crooning abilities and clinched the Indian Idol 12 trophy. The winner got Rs 25 lakh cash prize along with the abundant love of his fans. The Indian Idol 12 greatest grand finale aired recently.

Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up and Sayali Kamble the second runner-up of Indian Idol 12. Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya were also part of the finale episode.

Indian Idol 12 was the longest-running season of the show and also had the longest finale episode. The singing reality show aired for eight months and it's finale episode ran for a whopping 12 hours.

 

