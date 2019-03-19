Insecurities push you to do better: Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his debut in Bollywood in 2012, says the profession comes with a lot of insecurities which push him to do better.

After stepping into the world of acting with "Ishaqzaade", he starred in films like "Gunday", "2 States", "Ki & Ka", "Half Girlfriend", "Mubarakan" and "Namaste England".

Does he agree that the acting profession comes with a lot of insecurities?

"Yes. Of course, insecurities, but not bad insecurities... It is suppose to push you to do better. Being insecure is looked at as... in a negative context but that's not true," Arjun told IANS in an email interview.

"I might be insecure about something but that should make me work harder so that I feel more secure," he added.

Arjun said he is a very secure person but everybody has "moments of weakness, where one feels insecure for a second".

"But you need good people around you to make you feel secure again and put perspective. You need to work that you love doing," he added.

The 33-year-old actor, who has tasted success as well as failure, has three upcoming projects - "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Panipat" and "India's Most Wanted". Has the thought of stardom coming with an expiry date ever crossed his mind?

He replied: "Depends how frivolously you treat it and how much you take it for granted. The expiry only happens when you burn yourself out, when you take it for granted and when you missuse the power that is given to you."

The son of producer Boney Kapoor and nephew of actor Anil Kapoor said an artiste has to be durable for the long run.

"You can't be there for the short run. A lot of people fizzle out because they are not able to handle it... What is stardom? Stardom is the ability to survive success and failure... To be up there you can't say 'I am only doing well'. It's about when you are not doing well and how you respond to it... It also teaches you and makes you a star," he said.

"The expiry date comes in when you haven't taken care of your relationships, equations, connect with audience... Taken things for granted. I would like to believe, if people are passionated about their profession they don't take it for granted," added the "Aurangzeb" actor, who has been roped in as the brand evangelist for the second edition of Belvedere Studio B - a property that celebrates the spirit of creative collaboration.