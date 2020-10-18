IPL 2020: How Anushka Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma celebrated RCB's win

New Delhi: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma has sent the internet into a meltdown after she shared a picture of herself with actress Anushka Sharma. It was shared by Dhanashree post Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Saturday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in the UAE.

In the photo, Anushka glows in an orange outfit and cradles her baby bump. She and Dhanashree are smiles for the camera. Dhanashree also included a picture of Yuzvendra from the field and a photo of herself watching the match in her post.

"Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team," her caption read.

Yes, this was the first match Dhanashree attended. The IPL is currently being hosted in the UAE. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been cheering for her husband-star cricketer Virat Kohli since the beginning. Virat is RCB's captain.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January 2021. The couple married in December 2017.