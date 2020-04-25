Irrfan Khan's mother dies at 95, actor unable to fly back for last rites

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum, 95, breathed her last on Saturday morning (April 25, 2020). Saida Begum resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk, reports ANI.

The 95-year-old Saeda had not been keeping well for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently not in the country as he is undergoing treatment abroad is finding it difficult to fly back to India amid the pandemic health crisis, as per a report in Spotboye.com.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a nationwide lockdown in place to fight its further spread in the country. All flights stand cancelled till May 3, 2020, as of now. Therefore, unfortunately, Irrfan won't be able to attend his mother's funeral in India.

The actor rushed back abroad after his latest release 'Angrezi Medium' shoot was over. He couldn't promote the film physically but industry friends made sure to proxy in and urge the audience to watch the entertainer.

Irrfan Khan is battling neuroendocrine tumour and is undergoing treatment for the same in London. After recovering well, the actor did return to India last year and completed his film shoot but again rushed to the United Kingdom for his medical treatment.

May her soul rest in peace!