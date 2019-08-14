close

Bhumi Pednekar

Is Bhumi Pednekar dating F.A.L.T.U. actor Jackky Bhagnani? Read details

Jackky and Bhumi are apparently the newest couple in the tinsel town and the duo is willing to keep their relationship under wraps. 

Is Bhumi Pednekar dating F.A.L.T.U. actor Jackky Bhagnani? Read details
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar made head turns with her admirable work in films like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The actress has carved a niche for herself in her career spanning merely 4 years. And the actress made sure to let her work speak for herself while keeping her private life extremely guarded and shielded. 

In the latest, a Mumbai Mirror report has claimed that Bhumi has apparently found love in none other than in 'F.A.L.T.U.' actor Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky and Bhumi are apparently the newest couple in the tinsel town and the duo is willing to keep their relationship under wraps. 

The tabloid claimed that after her workout session, Bhumi has been spotted getting into a car, which doesn't belong to her. And the report added that the car belongs to Jackky and love is in the air between the duo. Now this is something that we were not aware of and it s absolutely cute!

Bhumi has had a journey of around four years in the celluloid world with her first film releasing in 2015. She was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s 'Sonchiriya' and earned a lot of appreciation for her earthy and war portrayal of the character. 

The actor is now awaiting the release of her latest film 'Saand Ki Aankh' which is expected to hit the screens around Diwali this year. The film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Jacky, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Mitron' along with Kritika Kamra.

