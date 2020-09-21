हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payal Ghosh

It's time to stand with women, tweets actress Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

Payal Ghosh made headlines on Saturday after she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

It&#039;s time to stand with women, tweets actress Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iampayalghosh

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has urged people to stand for women. "People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo," read her tweet. 

Read here:

Payal, who is known for her role in the 2017 film 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', took to Twitter on Saturday and accused of Anurag Kashyap in the #MeToo movement. She alleged that the filmmaker "forced himself upon her". 

"Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help," she tweeted.

Anurag Kashyap, however, denied the allegations, claiming that they were "baseless". He also released a statement denying the #MeToo accusations levied against him, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".

Tags:
Payal GhoshAnurag KashyapSexual harassment#MeToo movement
Next
Story

Richa Chadha issues statement on her name being 'falsely dragged' in Payal Ghosh-Anurag Kashyap controversy
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

1 Minute, 1 News: Big news so far