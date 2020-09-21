It's time to stand with women, tweets actress Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has urged people to stand for women. "People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo," read her tweet.

People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 21, 2020

Payal, who is known for her role in the 2017 film 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', took to Twitter on Saturday and accused of Anurag Kashyap in the #MeToo movement. She alleged that the filmmaker "forced himself upon her".

"Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help," she tweeted.

Anurag Kashyap, however, denied the allegations, claiming that they were "baseless". He also released a statement denying the #MeToo accusations levied against him, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".