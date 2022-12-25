Jackky Bhagnani celebrates birthday with girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, Sid-Kiara, Varun-Natasha and others attend- Watch

New Delhi: Producer Jackky Bhagnani turned a year older yesterday and celebrated his birthday with his close ones, friends, and industry colleagues. He was joined at the party by his girlfriend, actress Rakul Preet Singh, as well as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and wife Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh amongst many other Bollywood celebrities.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky and Rakul posed for the paparazzi together. Rakul wore a short white silk gown while Jackky wore all black. The couple looked dashingly attractive together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Rumoured couple Sid and Kiara were also spotted at the party.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan arrived with his spouse Natasha Dalal. Natasha was dressed in a short silk dress while he was dressed casually in black and carrying a denim jacket over his shoulder.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza

Power couple Riteish and Genelia arrived together at Jackky’s birthday bash.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen opposite Varun in Bhediya, arrived in a knee-length black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik arrived in casuals at the party.

Alaya F

Alaya F was also spotted. She wore a short neon dress.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was also seen coming at the party and smiled at the paps as they clicked him.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in casuals at the party.

Jackky has a zest for exploring different boundaries of the entertainment world that made him venture into the music world by launching the music label Jjust music. Ahead of this, Jackky also entered the hearts of children by launching another sister company called 'Jjust Kids'.