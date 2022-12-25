topStoriesenglish
JACKKY BHAGNANI

Jackky Bhagnani celebrates birthday with girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, Sid-Kiara, Varun-Natasha and others attend- Watch

Jackky Bhagnani birthday bash: From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, here are the celebs who attended Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Producer Jackky Bhagnani turned a year older yesterday and celebrated his birthday with his close ones, friends, and industry colleagues. He was joined at the party by his girlfriend, actress Rakul Preet Singh, as well as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and wife Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh amongst many other Bollywood celebrities. 

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Jackky and Rakul posed for the paparazzi together. Rakul wore a short white silk gown while Jackky wore all black. The couple looked dashingly attractive together.  

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 

Rumoured couple Sid and Kiara were also spotted at the party. 

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Varun Dhawan arrived with his spouse Natasha Dalal. Natasha was dressed in a short silk dress while he was dressed casually in black and carrying a denim jacket over his shoulder.  

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Power couple Riteish and Genelia arrived together at Jackky’s birthday bash. 

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen opposite Varun in Bhediya, arrived in a knee-length black gown with a thigh-high slit.  

Kartik Aaryan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Kartik arrived in casuals at the party. 

Alaya F 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Alaya F was also spotted. She wore a short neon dress. 

Shahid Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Shahid Kapoor was also seen coming at the party and smiled at the paps as they clicked him.

Aditya Roy Kapur 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in casuals at the party. 

Jackky has a zest for exploring different boundaries of the entertainment world that made him venture into the music world by launching the music label Jjust music. Ahead of this, Jackky also entered the hearts of children by launching another sister company called 'Jjust Kids'. 

