हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez asks media to NOT share pics that 'intrude her privacy', read full note

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement on Instagram, asking her 'media friends' to refrain from sharing invasive, personal pictures of her.

Jacqueline Fernandez asks media to NOT share pics that &#039;intrude her privacy&#039;, read full note
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has issued a statement on Saturday (January 8) on social media asking her media friends to not share pictures of a nature that might intrude on her private life. 

She shared a post with a lengthy note in it without any caption.

This Instagram post came after a picture of Jacqueline with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a private moment was circulated on social media.

She wrote, "The country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learnt a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you."

Check out her post:

 

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the Enforcement Directorate's radar since last year for her alleged to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

In November last year, her romantic pics with Sukesh emerged online, which led to a lot of rumours and speculations. ED's chargesheet also revealed that she had received expensive gifts from Sukesh.

According to an ANI report, Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicoloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Akshay Kumar and Nushrrat Bharuccha.

Her upcoming films also include 'Kick 2' and 'Cirkus'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez InstagramJacqueline Fernandez extortion caseSukesh Chandrasekhar
Next
Story

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia REVEAL their son's unique name, share family pool pic!

Must Watch

PT14M20S

Zee Top 100: UP elections may be held in 6 to 8 phases - Sources