Jacqueline Fernandez's mother hospitalised after suffering a heart stroke

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez`s mother Kim is not well. She got admitted to a hospital in Bahrain after suffering a heart stroke.

As per a source, the `Roy` star`s mother is currently under constant medical observation.

However, no official confirmation from Jacqueline`s side has been made yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrrat Bharuccha in `Ram Setu`.

She also has `Kick 2` and `Cirkus` in her kitty.