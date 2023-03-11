topStoriesenglish2582443
NewsLifestylePeople
OSCARS 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Priyanka Chopra’s Pre-Oscars Party, Poses With Preity Zinta, Malala Yousafzai- See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez posed with Malala Yousafzai and Preity Zinta at Priyanka Chopra's Pre-Oscars party.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Priyanka Chopra’s Pre-Oscars Party, Poses With Preity Zinta, Malala Yousafzai- See Pics

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez flew to the USA recently to collect her award as the 'Women of Excellence' at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion and Art for her international film, 'Tell it Like a Woman'. The song 'Applause' from her film was also nominated for the Oscars this year and while she celebrated that in Los Angeles, she also attended the event for South Asian Excellence at Oscars held by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Taking to her social media she shared pictures with the excellence from South Asia, present at the event such as Malala Yousafzai, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Falguni and Shane and others. She shined in a gorgeous purple saree and a bindi, carrying the ethnic Indian look at the event. She wrote, "South Asian Excellence at the Oscars!! thank you @priyankachopra for this amazing event! Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars! All the best to all the nominees! Shine bright!!"  

She also shared pictures today morning in her new look from her upcoming film Fateh, holding a clapboard along with co-star, Sonu Sood as she announced the shoot start. She can be seen rocking spectacles with loosely tied back hair and a loose t-shirt, holding a clapboard that reads 'Fateh'. She wrote, "On my next mission, #Fateh The shoot begins today!"  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

While Jacqueline celebrates her film, 'Tell It Like a Woman' and her achievements globally, she is busy with her work ahead already too as she is all set to be seen in 'Fateh' and 'Crack' while her recent song, 'Deewane' continues to do well on the musical charts. 

Live Tv

Oscars 2023Jacqueline FernandezPriyanka ChopraPreity ZintaPriyanka Chopra Oscars party

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?