Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Priyanka Chopra’s Pre-Oscars Party, Poses With Preity Zinta, Malala Yousafzai- See Pics

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez flew to the USA recently to collect her award as the 'Women of Excellence' at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion and Art for her international film, 'Tell it Like a Woman'. The song 'Applause' from her film was also nominated for the Oscars this year and while she celebrated that in Los Angeles, she also attended the event for South Asian Excellence at Oscars held by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her social media she shared pictures with the excellence from South Asia, present at the event such as Malala Yousafzai, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Falguni and Shane and others. She shined in a gorgeous purple saree and a bindi, carrying the ethnic Indian look at the event. She wrote, "South Asian Excellence at the Oscars!! thank you @priyankachopra for this amazing event! Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars! All the best to all the nominees! Shine bright!!"

She also shared pictures today morning in her new look from her upcoming film Fateh, holding a clapboard along with co-star, Sonu Sood as she announced the shoot start. She can be seen rocking spectacles with loosely tied back hair and a loose t-shirt, holding a clapboard that reads 'Fateh'. She wrote, "On my next mission, #Fateh The shoot begins today!"

While Jacqueline celebrates her film, 'Tell It Like a Woman' and her achievements globally, she is busy with her work ahead already too as she is all set to be seen in 'Fateh' and 'Crack' while her recent song, 'Deewane' continues to do well on the musical charts.