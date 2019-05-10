close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's daredevil stunt will leave you stunned—Watch

On the work front, Jaqueline was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'. 

Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s daredevil stunt will leave you stunned—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a major fitness enthusiast. The stunner is often spotted outside the gym or yoga centre. She has a huge fan following who look up to her for her fashion and style game.

The hugely popular Sri Lankan beauty has over 28.3 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans upbeat with the latest pictures and videos. Jackky baby recently shared a video of her performing a daredevil stunt which will leave you stunned.

She wrote in the caption: “I do my own stunts? @danielocicero #malibu”

Watch video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I do my own stunts @danielocicero #malibu

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Kindly note that she is performing the stunt under the guidance of a supervisor. Therefore, no one should try this at home.

On the work front, Jaqueline was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'. The actress will next be seen in 'Drive' which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. It will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez picsBollywoodjacqueline fernandez movies
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi shows how to ace denim-on-denim trend in these airport pics!

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh on his challenges for Chandni Chowk seat