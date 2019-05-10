Jacqueline Fernandez's daredevil stunt will leave you stunned—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a major fitness enthusiast. The stunner is often spotted outside the gym or yoga centre. She has a huge fan following who look up to her for her fashion and style game.

The hugely popular Sri Lankan beauty has over 28.3 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans upbeat with the latest pictures and videos. Jackky baby recently shared a video of her performing a daredevil stunt which will leave you stunned.

She wrote in the caption: “I do my own stunts? @danielocicero #malibu”

Watch video here:

Kindly note that she is performing the stunt under the guidance of a supervisor. Therefore, no one should try this at home.

On the work front, Jaqueline was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'. The actress will next be seen in 'Drive' which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. It will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.