Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor reunite with Khushi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have reunited with Khushi Kapoor, who left for the Big Apple a few weeks ago to pursue her higher studies.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share loved-up pictures with her dad Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor. Sharing the photos on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Finally".

Earlier, Janhvi had revealed in an interview with Anahita Shroff Adjania, "She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do. I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney Kapoor) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Khushi left for New York on September 10. She was seen getting emotional after bidding goodbye to her father Boney Kapoor. Both father-daughter duo were seen donning tracksuits.