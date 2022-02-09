हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor injured, spotted with sling arm outside Pilates studio, fan comments, 'ghar walo se jagda?'

The actress was stepping out of her Pilates studio when she was seen with a sling arm. She was clad in a white tank top with neon green jogger shorts. 

Janhvi Kapoor injured, spotted with sling arm outside Pilates studio, fan comments, &#039;ghar walo se jagda?&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is often papped outside her pilates studio, left her fans concerned after her recent video surfaced on social media. Popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on Tuesday where Janhvi was seen carrying an arm sling. 

The actress was stepping out of her Pilates studio when she was seen with a sling arm. She was clad in a white tank top with neon green jogger shorts. She was seen sporting white sliders as she walked to her car. Before getting into her car, the 'Dhadak' actress acknowledged the paps and left the premises. 

The actress' hair had covered her face and she was sporting a black mask. 

A fan reacted to the video and wrote, "Hath pe kya hua ji". Another one trolled the actress and asked if she had a fight with someone in the family. "Yeah har baar apne haath thodti hai kahi ghar walo se jagda toh nahi hota iska." "Haath tuta hai gym kaise kiya?" another user commented. Watch the video below:

On the professional front, Janhvi has been busy with 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. A few weeks back, she had shared behind-the-scenes photos from the practice sessions with cricketer Dinesh Karthik on social media. 

Janhvi will team up with actor Rajkummar Rao in the film. This will be their the second collaboration after horror-comedy 'Roohi'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is backed by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Janhvi also has 'Mili' and 'Good Luck Jerry'. 

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor injuredKhushi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor picsJanhvi Kapoor pilates class
