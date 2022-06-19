Jean-Louis Trintignant, legendary French actor, dies at 91

Washington: Jean-Louis Trintignant, the Cesar-winning actor, and star of French classics like `Amour,` `Z,` and `The Conformist,` has died at the age of 91. As per Deadline, the legendary actor, also known for `Three Colors: Red` and `A Man and a Woman,` died at his home in southern France on Friday.



Trintignant came into the limelight in 1966, playing opposite Anouk Aimee in the double-Oscar-winning `A Man and a Woman` (1966), which won Academy Awards for best screenplay and foreign-language film.



In 2019, he played his final role as a reprisal of the character. He went on to appear in more than 130 films and enacted numerous stage plays throughout his long career. He won the Cesar for `Best Actor` three times; for Three Colors: Red, Fiesta and Amour. His last win was in 2013.



He also won the `Best Actor` at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival for the political thriller `Z.`Known for shunning the public limelight, he always remained focused on his craft during his time in the limelight and is widely remembered as one of France`s greatest actors, as per Deadline.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, in one of his last interviews, he reflected on his profession."I was extremely shy. And being famous didn`t interest me. You know, it`s amusing the first time around, then not at all. Why do they give us awards? We`re already well paid. They`d be better off giving Oscars to people working jobs that aren`t fun at all," he said.



His personal life was struck by tragedy, losing two daughters in a devastating manner. One of his daughters was murdered by rock star Bertrand Cantat in 2003, while the other child Pauline died as a nine-month-old baby.He is now survived by his son Vincent and his wife Marianne.