Jonas brothers wear Prabal Gurung for single's cover

Los Angeles: Pop singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sported ensembles designed by New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung for their single cover "Sucker".

Gurung on Friday shared the cover on Twitter, and captioned it: "The Jonas brothers wear Prabal Gurung on the cover of their new album (single) 'Sucker'. So stoked that our first menswear collection is on my favourite brothers thank you Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas... I am over the moon."

In the album cover, Nick is seen sporting salmon pink pants and a black and yellow t-shirt. Joe looks dapper in an ice-blue twin set, while Kevin is seen wearing a bright orange and blue twin suit.

The Jonas Brothers have reunited for a single titled "Sucker" after a gap of six years. Its video features Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra too.

The video also stars Kevin' spouse Danielle and Joe' fiancee and "Game of Thrones" fame actress Sophie Turner.

Jonas Brothers' band was formed in 2005. The band has created hits like "Burnin' up", "Hold on" and "Fly with me". The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013.