Just another pic from Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's playdate in London

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan is lighting up Instagram with cute pics of her and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Taimur Ali Khan, son of her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

The cousins are having a great time in London together, where their respective families are currently holidaying. Recently, Taimur and Inaaya went to Willows Activity Farm and a picture from their day out was shared by Soha with the caption, "Hanging at the farm with Tim and Inni."

Taimur and Inaaya have been photographed from the back and they look at a horse the farm. See the picture here:

How cute is this photo of Inaaya with a cow?

Soha and Kunal are constantly keeping us posted with lovely photos from Taimur and Inaaya's playdate. In one of them, Inaaya can be seen hugging her brother while in the other, the litte ones have been pictured holding each other's hand and walking in a park. "Reunited," read Soha's caption while Kunal wrote, "Tim and Inni".

Taimur, Saif and Kareena arrived in London earlier in June. After a brief holiday, Saif started shooting for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in the British capital while Kareena filmed 'Angrezi Medium' there. Meantime, she also shuttled between London and Mumbai for her dance show 'Dance India Dance'.

For a while, the Pataudis were joined in London by Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her sister Karisma and her children.

Soha, Kunal and Inaaya flew to London over the weekend.