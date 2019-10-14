K-pop star Sulli found dead in Seoul

Seoul: Sulli, a 25-year-old K-pop star, was found dead at her residence near Seoul, South Korea, police said on Monday.

Police told the BBC that the singer's manager found her dead at her home and was investigating the cause of her death.

The star, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri and had more than five million followers on Instagram, was a former member of the band F(x) until she left in 2015 to focus on her acting career.

There were reports that said the artist suspended her K-pop work after struggling with the abuse she got online.

Sulli was good friends with K-pop star Jonghyun, who took his own life aged 27.

The artist paid tribute at his funeral in 2017.