Kajol has a question for '90's people' Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol has a question for &#039;90&#039;s people&#039; Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Actress Kajol on Thursday shared a throwback photograph of herself from the sets of her 1997 film "Ishq" and posed a question to her friends Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Ajay Devgn.

In the still, Kajol can be seen applying a lip liner as her make-up artist holds the mirror for her. 

"Throwback to 'Ishq'... Big phones, sitting on set all day because we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine... and looked good. All nineties people agree? What say Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla," Kajol captioned the image posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in "Helicopter Eela". She will reportedly be seen in the upcoming drama film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

 

