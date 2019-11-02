close

Kajol

Kajol wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday with a special throwback pic

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Kajol took to Instagram and wished her friend by sharing a throwback picture.

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns a year older today and fans are flooding social media with wishes. The 'Badshaah' of Bollywood has been entertaining us for years and is popular not only in India but abroad as well.

On the occasion of his birthday, actress Kajol took to Instagram and wished her friend. Along with sharing a throwback picture, Kajol wrote, “ Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kajol and SRK have starred in several blockbusters together and are known to be great friends today.

Some of their most popular films include 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', ‘Baazigar’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘My Name Is Khan’ and ‘Dilwale’.

Even though it has been a while since we saw these two share the frame, they still remain one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Hindi film industry.

