Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut performs on brother Aksht's engagement ceremony- Watch

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel performed the traditional pahadi dance at her brother Aksht's engagement ceremony. Rangoli shared a couple of pictures and a video of Kangana grooving to pahadi folk songs in the party.

Kangana Ranaut performs on brother Aksht&#039;s engagement ceremony- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel performed the traditional pahadi dance at her brother Aksht's engagement ceremony. Rangoli shared a couple of pictures and a video of Kangana grooving to pahadi folk songs in the party.

 Sharing the video, Rangoli wrote, “Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer.”

Rangoli also shared a video of Aksht and Ritu Sangwan awkwardly dancing at their engagement ceremony. She wrote, "They are forced to dance in front of their parents."

Earlier, Rangoli took to Twitter to announce her brother's engagement and also asked Twitterati to bless the couple. She wrote, "Such a great time for our family, Kangana is planning a grand engagement party for them, Ritu is a doctor and we are so happy our brother a one-woman man kept his words and his promise to the girl he dated.

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, Aksht, Ritu
Alia Bhatt flaunts the trendiest winter outfit as she bids adieu to LA

