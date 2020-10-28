Kangana Ranaut pulls Karan Johar over littering Goan village during film shoot

New Delhi: The fiery and feisty Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed filmmaker Karan Johar on social media. This time, she pulled him over allegations from environmentalists that his production house - Dharma Productions dumped waste in a Goan village during film shooting recently.

Dharma productions' upcoming venture starring Deepika Padukone is under scanner as a portion of it was being shot in Goa. It is being helmed by Shakun Batra. Reportedly, plastic utensils and used PPE Kits were dumped in the village after which it triggered a debate online.

Kangana reacted to the whole controversy, retweeting other posts.

Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects.

Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects. pic.twitter.com/B4ec6sHzNK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help

Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help https://t.co/EZfzrIWz06 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

According to IANS, Kangana`s tweet came in reaction to a tweet by a user who shared a screenshot of a news headline that claims Johar`s Dharma Productions has allegedly littered a Goan village named Nerul with garbage after wrapping up shooting for an untitled film featuring Deepika Padukone.