Elon Musk And PM Narendra Modi Are Kangana Ranaut's 'Favourite'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. However, she often finds herself embroiled in controversies due to her outspoken views on a range of issues. Apart from her roles in romantic and thriller genres, she has also portrayed characters in movies with historical and political narratives. Films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Rangoon and Thalaivi are some examples of her diverse filmography. Recently, Kangana’s Instagram again proved that she is not only aware of her profession but also about what’s going on around her. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to the United States, he met Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Kangana’s post

In her latest Instagram story, Kangana has shared a picture of PM Modi with Elon Musk and wrote, “Elon, I am a fan of Modi”.

She further explained her post by writing, “Two of my most favourite people…such a lovely morning."

Earlier, Kangana had landed herself into a series of controversies when she picked up a fight with filmmaker Karan Johar and called him a “flag bearer of nepotism.” She was also very vocal and raised her voice against the film industry after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

This incident grabbed a lot of eyeballs and had been in news for a long time.

Another controversy was with singer Diljit Dosanjh when the two of them exchanged barbs on Twitter, following the farmer protests in the country.

Upcoming projects

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency, which is based on the emergency when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister of India. Kangana will be seen in the role of Indira Gandhi and the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.