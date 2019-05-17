Kangana Ranaut slays her Cannes Film Festival look in a gold saree —Pics

New Delhi: The prestigious Cannes Film Festival began onMay 14 and will go on till May 25th. This year, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made her Cannes debut and walked the red carpet in a gold Kanjeevaram saree. What has our attention is the fact that she paired the traditional saree with a corset and gloves. While most actresses wore extravagant gowns to the event, Kangana chose to keep her look traditional and gave it a twist!

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: IANS)

Doesn't she look like an Indian princess? Everything from her hair do to that ring on her finger is perfect.

Way to go, Kangana!

The stunning actress was last seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in which she played the titular role of Queen Laxmibai. Kangana gave a power-packed performance in the film and left everybody awe-struck.

She will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya' which stars actor Rajkummar Rao opposite her. The talented actress also her Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' in her kitty.