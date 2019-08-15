close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Independence Day message: Don't get entangled in personal identities

Dressed in a sari, Kangana Ranaut began by wishing everyone happy Independence Day and then moved on to urging fans to have self-respect.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Independence Day message: Don&#039;t get entangled in personal identities
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut wished fans on 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and urged them to be proud of our diverse nation, and not get entangled in personal identities like "I am a woman, he is a man or gay".

The actress' manager and sister took to Twitter to share a video message from Kangana.

Dressed in a sari, the "Judgementall Hai Kya" actress began by wishing everyone happy Independence Day and then moved on to urging fans to have self-respect.

"We are caught in our personal identities. Whether it is women empowerment or human rights, I am a woman, he is a man or gay, small town people, he is from south India, north India, Hindu or Muslim... all these are personal identities and we are caught in them," she said in the video.

"Let's take a pledge on this Independence Day... we have only one identity -- we are Indians."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor and activist, Kangana Ranaut has great hopes for our nation. Take a listen on what she has to say...

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

The actress also pointed out what we need to work on. "The things which will shape the future of our nation. Cleanliness is essential and so is safety. I hope we plant more saplings. Plastic has become an evil..."

She also brought focus on malnutrition in the country. 

"Even if people call us third world country, we shouldn't act like third class people," she concluded.

Tags:
Kangana RanautIndependence DayKangana Ranaut Independence Day
Next
Story

On Ayan Mukerji's birthday, Mouni Roy's 'special' wish will warm the cockles of your heart!

Must Watch

PT13M22S

Watch 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Kupwara