Kim Kardashian

Kanye West shares what divorce feels like after Kim Kardashian is declared legally single

Rapper Kanye West shared a post on his recent divorce with Kim Kardashian on Instagram which has caught the attention of his fans.

Kanye West shares what divorce feels like after Kim Kardashian is declared legally single
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West recently shared his thoughts on divorce after a judge approved Kim Kardashian`s request to become single.

The 'Donda' hitmaker bared his emotions about his and Kim's divorce in a new Instagram post shared on Friday.

The rapper listed all the things that divorce feels like. In the long list of comparisons, Kanye first likened the heartbreak of going through divorce to "full blown COVID".

"Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control / Divorce feels like you`ve been shot and traffic is slow," the rapper`s post read.

"Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold / Divorce feels like suffocating / Barely breathing," his post continued.

Kanye`s post comes two days after his estranged wife was declared legally single and she subsequently dropped West from all of her social media handles.

As per E! News, Kim, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Last month, the SKIMS founder slammed the Grammy winner for his lack of legal action amid their ongoing divorce drama and social media attacks.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye`s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," the `Keeping Up With the Kardashians` alum wrote on her Instagram Story in February.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she added at the time.

Meanwhile, Kim has been dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson since November 2021. Kanye recently sparked romance speculation with model Chaney Jones after a brief romance with 'Uncut Gems' actor Julia Fox earlier this year. 

