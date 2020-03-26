Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh to PM Relief Fund for fighting coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has come forward to help those who are affected by the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic flu. He took to his social media handles and announced to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus.

Here's what Kapil Sharma wrote in the post caption: It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi

He also batted for the daily wage earners and pledged to help donate for the needy and worst-affected by COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 21,000 lives as of now.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.