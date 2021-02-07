Karan Johar wishes 'loves of his life' twins Yash-Roohi on their birthday with new video

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video of his two children to wish them on their birthday. In the video, the doting father gets roasted by twins over his choice in clothing.

Karan also uploaded an adorable picture to his Instagram story of Yash and Roohi expressing how much he loves them both. “They are 4ever mine,” he wrote under the image.

In the video, Karan starts by wishing the kids but they are in a very playful mood to pay attention and get right to roasting their father’s wardrobe saying “it’s too shiny and yuck!”

Karan lovingly counters their comments by pointing out Roohi’s shiny silver shorts and saying that he loves his shiny wardrobe and if they can wear shiny clothes, so can he.

“A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash,” Karan captioned his post.

Take a look at the adorable interaction between the kids and their father:

Malaika Arora couldn't help but adore little Roohi’s clothing and dropped a comment wishing them and said she wants to borrow her shorts. Maheep Kapoor and many other celebrities also sent their wishes in the comments of the post.

Karan Johar never fails to emphasize how much he loves his kids and regularly posts about them. He prioritizes his children over work and has made sure to let everyone know that by writing in his Instagram bio “A father and then a filmmaker.”