Kareena Kapoor announces her 'third child', gears up to release book titled 'Pregnancy Bible'!

New Delhi: On Friday (July 9), Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to announce some very exciting news to her fans! The actress informed her followers that she will be releasing a book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' detailing her experience with both her pregnancies. She will be candidly speaking about the bad and the good days, and giving an inside look into her thoughts and feelings as a new mother. The book is quite close to her heart as she called it her 'third child'. The 'Pregnancy Bible', she claimed, has been vetted and approved by India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians and several experts in the field.

The actress made three separate posts about the book release. In the first one, she teased the book with a picture of an ultrasound and then later, revealed the hardbound book in a video. In her last post, she revealed the front cover of her book.

In the caption, she wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio."

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan with whom she had a dreamy love story and a fairytale wedding. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot on October 16, 2012.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Karan Johar’s multistarrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.