Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmers in a sparkling body-hugging gown—See pics

New Delhi: Trust Bebo to leave you stumped every time she decides to slay! Kareena Kapoor Khan in her latest photoshoot is looking like a million bucks and needless to say that she has managed to pull off a stunning gown.

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania took to Instagram and shared pictures of the actress in a shimmering body-hugging gown by famous designer Yousef Aj Jasmi.

Check out her photos:

Poonam in her post mentioned that this is for some exciting upcoming stuff but didn't reveal much.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Good News' which also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht', a multi-starrer featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

The film will come out in 2020.