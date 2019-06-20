Kareena Kapoor returns from London sans Saif Ali Khan, Taimur — Pics inside

Mumbai: Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to London with hubby Saif Ali Khan and Taimur a couple of days back, her social media fan pages have been abuzz with pictures of her chilling with her family. In the pictures shared by her fan club, the actress was seen posing for the cameras along with Saif and Taimur. She was also seen enjoying lakeside with her sister Karisma Kapoor and their kids. In another picture, Kareena was enjoying family time at a park in London with Taimur and Lolo.

On Thursday, Bebo returned from London to Mumbai and was captured by the paps at the airport. However, she arrived back to the city sans her family members. As per Pinkvilla, Kareena, who is all set to make her debut on television with 'Dance India Dance' will shoot for an episode and will fly back to London to be with her husband and son, once she is through with her work.

The actress was seen in comfortable separates on the runway — a white slogan tee and black pants which she teamed with neon shoes. But what caught our attention was her bright neon point-toe shoes.

As soon as she arrived back in the town, she resumed shooting for her upcoming TV show - Dance India Dance.

Take a look at her pictures from the airport:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with her 'Kambakht Ishq' co-star Akshay Kumar. The actors are reuniting for the film after a gap of nine years. Reportedly, Kareena plays a pregnant woman in the film. Pics from the 'Good News' sets went viral sometime back in which Bebo was seen sporting a pregnant woman's look.

The film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles and is slated to be released on September 6, 2019.

Kareena also has films like 'Angrezi Medium' in which she plays a cop and Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. The actress is currently holidaying with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and after she returns back to the bay, she will begin shooting for 'Angrezi Medium'.