Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan gets a kiss from Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Innaya Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's family celebrated Raksha Bandhan a little late as they were vacationing in the Maldives with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, who is fondly called Jeh by his family members, got a kiss from cousin Innaya Naumi Kemmu. Innaya is Saif’s sister actor Soha Ali Khan and actor husband Kunal Kemmu’s daughter. The cousins united for a post Raksha Bandhan celebration.

In the adorable photo, shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram, baby Jeh is dressed in a yellow colour top and bottom set whereas Innaya is wearing a bright blue frock. The two cousins are sitting on a sofa, with Jeh who is supported by a hand, which is of mommy Kareena.

“First rakhi  @kareenakapoorkhan,” Soha captioned her post along with a blue heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Fans showered their love in the comment section of Soha’s post. Actresses Neha Dhupia and Drashti Dhami dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section whereas Shweta Bachchan wrote ‘Cute’ along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, the actress posted a photo of Innaya tying rakhi to Kareena’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan. In the caption of the picture, she said she misses sister Saba Ali Khan and niece and nephew Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Bhoot Police along with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes whereas Kareena will appear opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

