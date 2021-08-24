Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan have post Raksha Bandhan celebration with Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Kemmu

New Delhi: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were vacationing in the Maldives with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and missed Raksha Bandhan celebrations. However, after the family’s return, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan visited her brother’s house for a post-Rakhi celebration. She also took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from the same.

In the adorable photo, Saif and Soha can be seen sitting next to each other, with Taimur sitting on his father’s lap and Innaya planted on her mother’s. Little Innaya also ties rakhi to Taimur in the picture. However, baby Jeh was missing in the photo.

“Bound together @kareenakapoorkhan #happyrakshabandhan missed you @sabapataudi @saraalikhan95 and @______iak______,” Soha captioned her post.

Saif’s kids from first marriage to Amrita Singh - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were missed by Soha during the celebration.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning photo of herself with baby Jehangir Ali Khan after he turned 6 months old from their Maldives vacation. In the photo, Kareena is wearing a bikini and holding little Jeh who is wearing blue shorts at the beach.

“Love, happiness, and courage to you always Happy 6 months my life,” the actress captioned her post.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes. He will also feature in ‘Adipurush’ along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Kareena on the other hand, will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.