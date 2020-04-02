हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor pledge support to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, Kareena and Saif had pledged to donate to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and IAHV. While a section of the internet appreciated them for their efforts, others criticised the star couple for choosing to help other organisations and not PM-CARES Fund.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor pledge support to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced that she and actor husband Saif Ali Khan have pledged their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM-CARES Fund to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. The couple has also announced to donate to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

In a statement shared by Kareena on Instagram, the actress, on behalf of herself, Saif and son Taimur, wrote, “We extend our support to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Earlier, Kareena and Saif had said they would donate to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) for their efforts to fight the coronavirus. While a section of the internet appreciated them for their efforts, others criticised the star couple for choosing to help other organisations and not PM-CARES Fund.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Meanwhile, actress Karisma Kapoor, Kareena’s sister, also announced her support to PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund (Maharashtra). She said, “Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira, Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a way long Do your bit … For country, for humanity.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We donated , please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives..#indiafightscorona #jaihind

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and others have come forward to support the government in the tough time. Akshay has pledged to donates Rs 25 crore.

Tags:
Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKarisma KapoorPM-CARES FundCoronavirus
Next
Story

This is pure misery: Hollywood actor Ali Wentworth after testing positive for coronavirus

Must Watch

PT6M10S

Nizamuddin's Maulana Saad's New Audio gone viral