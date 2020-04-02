Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor pledge support to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced that she and actor husband Saif Ali Khan have pledged their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM-CARES Fund to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. The couple has also announced to donate to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

In a statement shared by Kareena on Instagram, the actress, on behalf of herself, Saif and son Taimur, wrote, “We extend our support to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible.”

Earlier, Kareena and Saif had said they would donate to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) for their efforts to fight the coronavirus. While a section of the internet appreciated them for their efforts, others criticised the star couple for choosing to help other organisations and not PM-CARES Fund.

Meanwhile, actress Karisma Kapoor, Kareena’s sister, also announced her support to PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund (Maharashtra). She said, “Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira, Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a way long Do your bit … For country, for humanity.”

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and others have come forward to support the government in the tough time. Akshay has pledged to donates Rs 25 crore.