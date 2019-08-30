close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor not a fan of heavy jewellery

On the work front, Karisma is going to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series titled 'Mentalhood'.

Karisma Kapoor not a fan of heavy jewellery

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor says she doesn't like to wear heavy jewellery.

"Every lady is fond of jewellery and we cannot deny that. As they say, diamonds are a girl's best friends, so like everyone else even I like jewellery. But, I don't like to wear heavy jewellery and I think delicate jewellery looks more elegant and pretty," Karisma said.

"I feel every lady should own a beautiful diamond. I think what jewellery my mother (Babita) wore for her wedding has been passed on to me and these are the kind of treasures that you really cherish in your life," she added.

Karisma was interacting with the media at the launch of festive jewellery collection by Om Jewellers in collaboration with Forevermark Diamonds here on Thursday.

On the work front, Karisma is going to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series titled "Mentalhood".

 

Tags:
Karisma Kapoorheavy jewelleryBollywoodOm JewellersALTBalaji
Next
Story

Patricia Arquette opens up on her Emmy-nominated series

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 30 August 2019