Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor to flaunt Mekhela chador at LMIFW

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor will walk the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) in a Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese attire, when she turns showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta here.

Dutta will showcase her new collection 'Morom' -- meaning Love in Assamese -- at the forthcoming fashion gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on March 14. It is inspired by flowers and butterfly.
"
"I am really looking forward to walk for Sanjukta Dutta at the upcoming show in Delhi. This will promote handlooms and the beautiful Mekhela chador. I am really looking forward to it," Karisma said in a statement.

The designer said the collection is especially designed for the modern woman of today in handwoven Assamese silk, woven by the weavers of Assam.

"It's a collection by women for women. Morom includes designs which beautifully amalgamate the tradition of Assam with modern silhouettes," Dutta said.

 

Karisma Kapoor
