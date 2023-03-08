Kartik Aaryan Is All Smiles As He Spends Holi In New York, Explores Times Square

New Delhi: India’s youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan has already sprung his charm on the residents of the USA with the successful Holi event that was held in Dallas. Now after showering the spirit of Holi in the USA, the superstar is having a great time exploring the lanes of New York.

Taking to his social media he dropped a cool new picture of himself from New York City in a denim jacket and beige cap, as he smiled widely posing. In the caption, he wrote a quirky line which read “Pehli baar Visa lagne ki khushi #TimesSquare #NewYork”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently delivered Shehzada and his dialogue delivery, quirky punchlines, and everything about his character Bantu’s remarkable personality was widely appreciated. Apart from that, the superstar is gearing up for films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and Aashiqui 3 among many unannounced.