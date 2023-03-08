topStoriesenglish2581252
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Is All Smiles As He Spends Holi In New York, Explores Times Square

Taking to his social media he dropped a cool new picture of himself from New York City in a denim jacket and beige cap, as he smiled widely posing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Taking to his social media he dropped a cool new picture of himself from New York City in a denim jacket and beige cap, as he smiled widely posing.
  • In the caption, he wrote a quirky line that read “Pehli baar Visa lagne ki khushi #TimesSquare #NewYork”

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan Is All Smiles As He Spends Holi In New York, Explores Times Square

New Delhi: India’s youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan has already sprung his charm on the residents of the USA with the successful Holi event that was held in Dallas. Now after showering the spirit of Holi in the USA, the superstar is having a great time exploring the lanes of New York. 

Taking to his social media he dropped a cool new picture of himself from New York City in a denim jacket and beige cap, as he smiled widely posing. In the caption, he wrote a quirky line which read “Pehli baar Visa lagne ki khushi #TimesSquare #NewYork”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently delivered Shehzada and his dialogue delivery, quirky punchlines, and everything about his character Bantu’s remarkable personality was widely appreciated. Apart from that, the superstar is gearing up for films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and Aashiqui 3 among many unannounced.

Live Tv

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan in New YorkBhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011