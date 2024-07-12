Kartik Aayan And His Latest Film 'Chandu Champion' Bag Nominations At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' has created a stir with its release nationwide. The film, which arrived with an extraordinary story based on the real-life of first Indian Paralympic Gold Medalist Murlikant Petkar, not only touched the hearts of the audience but also enjoyed a steady hold at the box office. Amid its phenomenal triumphant voyage, the film and lead actor Kartik Aaryan have now been nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 in the categories of Best Film and Best Actor.

Chandu Champion is nominated for Best Film and Kartik Aaryan has been nominated in the category of Best Actor within a month of it's theatrical release.

Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024.

Backed and presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, IFFM is an annual celebration of Indian cinema. It aims to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema on an international stage.