Katrina Kaif Dazzles In Saree As She Steps Out For Dinner With Vicky Kaushal Post Diwali

Following a joyous dinner with some of their close friends, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continued to celebrate Diwali. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Katrina Kaif Dazzles In Saree As She Steps Out For Dinner With Vicky Kaushal Post Diwali Katrina Kaif steps out for Diwali dinner at friend's place (Pic: Instagram)

New Delhi: Despite their busy schedules, one of the cutest couples in the industry, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, never fails to create moments of love and togetherness. The couple left their home to attend a Diwali dinner at a friend's Mumbai home after spending a touching Diwali celebration surrounded by the love of their families. Katrina's majestic entrance in traditional garb gave the celebrations a glamorous touch.

The gorgeous couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Tuesday night, November 14, as they left a Diwali dinner with close friends in the city. Katrina, a picture of beauty, wore a gorgeous yellow lehenga saree with elaborate embroidery. She wore delicate jhumkas, bangles, and rings as accessories. Katrina wore her makeup minimally to accentuate her features, and she finished her look with a gorgeous bun.

Vicky, at her side, looked elegant and well put together in a long grey shirt and black trousers. The couple waved and said hello to the photographers, acknowledging their presence.

 

Additionally, Katrina Kaif used Instagram to share a stunning photo shoot that highlighted her gorgeous ensemble. Katrina Kaif has shared a new set of pictures from her Diwali celebrations at home. She is seen posing in her sea-facing balcony in a golden silk lehenga. This Diwali was also special for her as she saw the release of her film ‘Tiger 3’ on the occasion.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented on Katrina's post, “Uff our Heer.” Many also wrote the popular line “So beautiful so Elegant just Looking Like a WOW” in the comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Right now, Katrina is enjoying the tremendous reception her movie 'Tiger 3' has had at the Box Office. Along with characters like 'War' and 'Pathaan', it is the third entry in the 'Tiger' franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. In the movie, she plays Zoya opposite Salman Khan's 'Tiger'. Shah Rukh Khan makes a brief appearance, and Hrithik Roshan appears in a post-credit scene alongside Emraan Hashmi, who plays the main antagonist.

The movie made Rs 59 crore on Monday after opening on Diwali at Rs 44.5 crore. Three days after its release, the film net stands with net collection of Rs 146 crore.

