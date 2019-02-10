Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in traditional wear—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is often in limelight owing to her stunning Instagram post. Kat joined the social media app in 2017 and since then has been treating her fans with breathtaking pictures. She has over 18.4 million followers on Instagram her pics and videos go viral in no time.

Katrina's latest post has her posing in a yellow-coloured suit and the actress looks ethereal!

Check out the post:

She shared another pic through Instagram stories. We grabbed a screenshot before the pic disappears.

Check it out here:

We love how those earrings compliment the entire outfit!

Fans are already going gaga over Kat and the post has received more than 300,000 likes.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan. The film is slated to release on June 5 this year and re-unites the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina.

Ever since the film has been announced, it has been high on the buzzword.

Talented actors like Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Aasif Shaikh to name a few have important roles in the film.

Katrina's last outing 'Zero' received mixed reviews from the audience but the actress's performance was praiseworthy. Audience showered Kat with compliments post the release of 'Zero' and it will be interesting to see what the actress has to offer in 'Bharat'.