Katrina Kaif shows what power dressing looks like—See pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous B-Towner Katrina Kaif is an avid Instagram user and often keeps her account updated. Her pictures and videos are viral material and fans love to throng her social media handle to check out what's latest with the 'chikni chameli' of Bollywood.

Kat, in her recent post shows what power dressing looks like. She looks dayum hot in blue pant-suit attire. She wore Emporio Armani and her designer shared the details on social media as well.

Check out the pictures:

On the work front, she will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The actress plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' and that brings the superhit trio of actor-actress-director back as their last release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did wonders at the ticket counters.

'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

Directed Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed this project and it has come out well. He previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Therefore, expectations are sky high from this one. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

The film is opening on Eid, June 5, 2019.