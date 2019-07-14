close

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stuns in a colourful bikini, gives major weekend vibes—Pic

Katrina Kaif's latest pic will give you major weekend vibes as the diva strikes a pose in a multi-coloured bikini.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif seems to be having a gala time in Mexico. Being an avid social media user, Kat is keeping us updated through photo-sharing app Instagram. Her latest pic will give you major weekend vibes as the diva strikes a pose in a multi-coloured bikini.

Check out her latest post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has the aptest comment on the pic. She writes, “Happy girls are the prettiest”, and we couldn't agree more.

Looks like Kat is all set to ring in her birthday (on July 16) at the exotic location!

Coming to her professional commitments, she was recently seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan and was lauded for her performance.

The stunner will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. The duo has delivered several super-hits together including 'Namastey London', 'Singh is Kinng', 'Welcome' to name a few. Fans are eager to watch these two in a single frame yet again!

'Sooryavanshi' is being directed by Rohit Shetty and this is the first time that Kat is working with the filmmaker.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif picsSooryavanshi
